Teen arrested in connection to shooting near Lodi park

By CBS13 Staff

LODI — A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened near a Lodi park earlier in the week, police said Saturday.

The teen was arrested Friday after being located along North Cherokee Lane. He has since been booked into juvenile hall on multiple weapons violations and gang enhancements.

According to the Lodi Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of Hale Park on Thursday evening. The initial investigation determined a group of people in the park exchanged gunshots with people in a black sedan. No one was located at the scene.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Anyone who may have been a witness is asked to contact the Lodi Police Department.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 7:05 PM

