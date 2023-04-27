Roseville is about to play a big part in the nation's switch to electric cars.

German tech company Bosch is buying Roseville's TSI semiconductors and investing $1.5 billion to start pumping out silicon carbide conductor chips for electric vehicles.

Melissa Anguiano, Economic Development Director at City of Roseville said, "We anticipate there will be job growth which translates into other local benefits that the city receives from local spending, hiring, high wage jobs, investments in our infrastructure locally."

Bosch plans to keep the workforce of 250 employees currently working at TSI.

In a release, Bosch also said that once the site is converted, they hope to start producing the chips in 2026.