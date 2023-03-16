Taylor Swift announces she's dropping 4 previously unreleased songs on the eve of her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift announced she is dropping four previously unreleased songs on the eve of her highly anticipated Eras Tour.

The Grammy-winning artist made the announcement on her Instagram stories on Wednesday.

"In celebration of The Eras Tour I'm releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight," the singer posted.

The tracks include "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)," "Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor's Version)," "If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version)" and "All of the Girls You Loved Before."

Taylor Swift at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The songs are debuting ahead of the launch of her latest tour, which kicks off in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday, March 17.

The huge demand for tickets to Era Tour shows overwhelmed Ticketmaster in November, sparking outrage when sales were canceled and drawing intense criticism of the entertainment company's ticket sales practices.

In December, a group of Taylor Swift fans filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster alleging fraud, misrepresentation and antitrust violations following the botched promotion of Swift's upcoming tour that denied millions of fans the ability to purchase tickets.

The flood of complaints over the Swift ticket debacle led to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing earlier this year, which focused on whether Live Nation Entertainment, the company that owns Ticketmaster, and several other ticket service providers violated laws intended to preserve competition and should be broken up.

The Justice Department is also investigating whether Live Nation has abused its power over the multibillion-dollar concert industry.