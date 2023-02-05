Swifties vs. Ticketmaster Even before the recent Taylor Swift ticket snafu, Ticketmaster and its parent company, the concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment, have been criticized for controlling 70% of the big concert ticket market, leaving fans and artists nowhere else to go. Live Nation is now being investigated by the Justice Department, and last month was called to testify before a Senate anti-trust subcommittee. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Sen. Amy Klobuchar; with an attorney who has filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster; and with disappointed Swifties – fans of the pop star who can't "shake it off."