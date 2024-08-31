Taveras delivers game-ending single for Rangers in 3-2 win over A's

ARLINGTON -- Leody Taveras hit a game-ending single with one out in the ninth inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Saturday night.

The bases were loaded when No. 9 batter Taveras grounded a single through the middle and past a drawn-in infield, sending pinch-runner Ezequiel Duran home with the winning run.

"Didn't hit the ball hard there in the ninth, but we put it in play, and you saw what happened," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said.

Athletics reliever Tyler Ferguson (2-2), who struck out the side after coming on in the eighth, hit Nathaniel Lowe with a pitch to start the ninth. Carson Kelly reached on a bloop single that dropped between second baseman Zack Gelof and right fielder Lawrence Butler, before Duran replaced Lowe on second base. Travis Jankowski drew a four-pitch walk with one out.

"Hit batter got some momentum for them, and the blooper into right field, that's a tough play ... landed right in the middle of them," A's manager Mark Kotsay said. "Bad luck in the ninth inning."

All-Star closer Kirby Yates (6-2) worked around a single and a walk in a scoreless ninth.

The reigning World Series champion Rangers (64-71), who last year led the American League with 5.43 runs per game, were held to four or fewer for the sixth game in a row and the 12 time in their last 15 games. They are 23-16 in one-run games, and have won their last six games decided by a single run.

Jonah Heim's 12th homer was a two-run shot in the second inning that put Texas up 2-0.

Butler became Oakland's fourth player with 20 homers this season when he lined a ball that had an exit velocity of more than 112 mph and just cleared the 8-foot high wall in right field in the fourth. The A's tied the game in the sixth after back-to-back doubles by Butler and Brent Rooker, who homered twice in the series opener Friday night.

The A's have gone deep 16 times in their last five games, accounting for 24 of their 34 runs on this road trip. They have scored an MLB-high 50.9% percent of their runs (283 of 556) via homers.

Texas lefty Cody Bradford tied his career high with eight strikeouts over seven innings, while Oakland rookie right-hander Joey Estes struck out seven in six innings. Both starters allowed two runs, and neither walked a batter.

"Another great start. He's such a great competitor," Bochy said of Bradford. "Talk about it so many times, how prepared he is. Great focus out there and pitched another great ballgame for us."

ROSTER MOVES

After switch-hitting OF Robbie Grossman was claimed off waivers by Kansas City, the Rangers recalled INF Justin Foscue from Triple-A Round Rock and called up veteran RHP Chase Anderson from the same club. Texas optioned RHP Dane Dunning to Round Rock.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: Kotsay said LHP Scott Alexander (left rotator cuff tendinitis) could face some hitters Monday when the team gets home before it's determined whether he needs a rehab assignment. Alexander, whose last game was Aug. 17, came out feeling OK about a bullpen session Friday.

Rangers: Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer said he has determined what has caused the nerve issue in his triceps and he is ready to go on rehab to get prepared to pitch again this season. ... Jacob deGrom (elbow surgery) is set to start Sunday for Triple-A Round Rock. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is then expected to make another rehab start next Saturday. If all goes well, the 36-year-old right-hander could then pitch in the majors for the first time since April 28, 2023.

UP NEXT

Rookie right-hander Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.54 ERA), who was 0-3 with a 4.78 ERA in five August starts, gets the ball Sunday for the A's in the series finale. Rangers rookie left-hander Walter Pennington will make his first big league start after eight relief appearances.