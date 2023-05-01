SUV plowed into a bakery in Davis, injuring 4 people

DAVIS -- A bakery in Davis is in shambles after an SUV plowed onto the sidewalk and crashed through the storefront windows.

Upper Crust Baking

The incident happened on Sunday and four people at Upper Crust Baking were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Lorin Kalisky is the owner of the bakery, and she hopes to have the shop back open soon though she needs help protecting the bakery.

She said, "This accident underscored the need to build the patio as quickly as possible. Having the patio will significantly reduce the risk of an accident like this ever happening again—with a barrier of heavy concrete planters and by keeping humans away from the direct path of parking cars."

Kalisky has started a GoFundMe asking the community to help build this patio so that all of the rebuild done once her insurance kicks in can be protected from a future similar incident.

The bakery can be reached at (530) 750-1180 or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/uppercrustbaking.