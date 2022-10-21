Watch CBS News
SUV crashes into south Sacramento home

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into a south Sacramento home Friday morning.

The scene is along Stacy Avenue, between Stockton Boulevard and Highway 99.

Deputies at the scene said it appears some sort of domestic dispute preceded the crash.

An ambulance was at the scene tending to some people, but their injuries looked to be minor.

No other details have been released. 

