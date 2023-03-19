Sutter County homicide victims identified as Elk Grove woman and Yuba County man, both 40

RIO OSO - Two people whose bodies were found Friday in Sutter County have been identified.

On Friday night, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding two bodies found with gunshot wounds near Kempton Road and Brewer Road in the town of Rio Oso.

On Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office identified the victims as 40-year-old Vicky Veovilayphone from Elk Grove and 40-year-old Derrick James Engelman from Yuba County. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, Veovilayphone's body was discovered inside a blue Ford Explorer, while Engelman's body was found lying outside approximately 50 yards from the vehicle.

"This is a tragic event, and we will work diligently to obtain answers for our community," Sheriff Brandon Barnes said in a statement.

The Sheriff's Detective Unit is actively investigating the incident and no further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Detective Unit at 530-822-0210 or email Detective Thiara at hthiara@co.sutter.ca.us.