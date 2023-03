Sutter County homicide victims identified as Elk Grove woman and Yuba County man On Friday night, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding two bodies found with gunshot wounds near Kempton Road and Brewer Road in the town of Rio Oso. On Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office identified the victims as 40-year-old Vicky Veovilayphone from Elk Grove and 40-year-old Derrick James Engelman from Yuba County. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.