"It is closure, but we still got emptiness": Suspect in Sacramento murder arrested six years later

SACRAMENTO - A suspect is in custody for a deadly stabbing that happened at a Sacramento apartment complex in 2017.

Arturo Hernandez was found in Mexico and police said the FBI helped bring him to Sacramento this month where he is now awaiting trial.

"It was hell," said Becky Freas, the mother of the victim, then-25-year-old Anthony Freas.

The deadly stabbing of the brother and son is still painful for the Freas family who have been waiting for the killer's capture for six years.

On November 19, 2017, Anthony was stabbed to death while sleeping over at his girlfriend's place. Police said the evidence pointed to the girlfriend's husband she was separated from: Arturo Hernandez.

"I hope he gets his time and I hope the judge has feelings to put him away for life," said Vincent Freas, the father of Anthony.

The family said they never knew how Hernandez got into the home.

"I think he got jealous because he was being the dad that he should have been and he was not," said Vincent.

It was not until February 2022 that the Freas family learned Hernandez was arrested in Mexico for the murder.

"It is closure, but we still got emptiness," the Freas family told CBS13.

Anthony's father is still living with unanswered questions about the man accused of murdering his son and wants to know why he did it.

The Freas family hopes that Hernandez will get life behind bars and that he will not claim this was a crime of passion.

"We will not get our son back, but at least he's going to realize what he did wrong," Becky said. "You should not take anybody's life for some female."