Arrest made six years after Sacramento murder

A suspect is in custody for a deadly stabbing that happened at a Sacramento apartment complex in 2017. Arturo Hernandez was found in Mexico and police said the FBI helped bring him to Sacramento this month where he is now awaiting trial.
