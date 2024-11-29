Suspected burglar shot at by Sacramento homeowner before leading deputies on chase, authorities say
SACRAMENTO — A suspected burglar was arrested after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen car in the Sacramento area, authorities said Friday.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it first received a call around 3 p.m. regarding a burglary along Chandler Drive in south Sacramento.
A suspect failed to get into one home but was successful in gaining entry to another home, authorities said. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, allegedly stole a car out of the second home's garage.
During the attempted break-in of the first home, the homeowner fired at least one gunshot at the suspect, investigators said. It has not yet been determined if an injury that the suspect suffered was a result of being grazed by a bullet or a result of the subsequent chase with law enforcement.
Deputies located the suspect and pursued the individual on southbound Highway 99. Tack strips were used to bring the suspect to a stop near Arno Road, south of Elk Grove, and the suspect was then taken into custody.