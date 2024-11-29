Suspected burglar shot at by Sacramento homeowner before leading deputies on chase, authorities say

Suspected burglar arrested after leading deputies on chase in Sacramento County

Suspected burglar arrested after leading deputies on chase in Sacramento County

Suspected burglar arrested after leading deputies on chase in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO — A suspected burglar was arrested after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen car in the Sacramento area, authorities said Friday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it first received a call around 3 p.m. regarding a burglary along Chandler Drive in south Sacramento.

A suspect failed to get into one home but was successful in gaining entry to another home, authorities said. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, allegedly stole a car out of the second home's garage.

During the attempted break-in of the first home, the homeowner fired at least one gunshot at the suspect, investigators said. It has not yet been determined if an injury that the suspect suffered was a result of being grazed by a bullet or a result of the subsequent chase with law enforcement.

Chandler Dr. & Florin Rd. in #Sacramento County, a suspect tried to break in to this home. Homeowner shot @ the suspect who went next door and stole neighbor’s car for a high speed chase. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/QiidXCAWim — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) November 30, 2024

Deputies located the suspect and pursued the individual on southbound Highway 99. Tack strips were used to bring the suspect to a stop near Arno Road, south of Elk Grove, and the suspect was then taken into custody.