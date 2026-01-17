Pictures of 2 suspect vehicles in Stockton mass shooting released as suspects remain at large

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office released pictures of two vehicles they say are suspected of being involved in a mass shooting that left four people dead in November.

The sheriff's office said it's requesting the public's help in identifying and locating the vehicles. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying these vehicles in connection with a mass shooting on Nov. 29, 2025. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

The two photos released Saturday show a white and silver car. No license plate numbers were provided, nor was the location of the vehicles in the photos.

The shooting happened at a child's birthday party along Lucile Avenue in Stockton on the night of Nov. 29.

Three of the four people who died were children and more than a dozen people were wounded.

Investigators have said they are looking for multiple suspects who were wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

How to send in a tip

The sheriff's office said anyone can send an anonymous tip by texting "SJSOTIP" in a message to 847411.

Tips can be submitted online by visiting the TIP411 page or calling (209) 468-5087. The Stockton Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at (209) 946-0600.

There is a $130,000 reward available, the sheriff's office said.