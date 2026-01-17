Watch CBS News
Local News

Pictures of 2 suspect vehicles in Stockton mass shooting released as suspects remain at large

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office released pictures of two vehicles they say are suspected of being involved in a mass shooting that left four people dead in November. 

The sheriff's office said it's requesting the public's help in identifying and locating the vehicles. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward. 

stockton-mass-shooting-suspect-vehicles-1.png
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying these vehicles in connection with a mass shooting on Nov. 29, 2025. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

The two photos released Saturday show a white and silver car. No license plate numbers were provided, nor was the location of the vehicles in the photos. 

The shooting happened at a child's birthday party along Lucile Avenue in Stockton on the night of Nov. 29. 

Three of the four people who died were children and more than a dozen people were wounded. 

Investigators have said they are looking for multiple suspects who were wearing dark clothing and face coverings. 

How to send in a tip 

The sheriff's office said anyone can send an anonymous tip by texting "SJSOTIP" in a message to 847411.

Tips can be submitted online by visiting the TIP411 page or calling (209) 468-5087. The Stockton Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at (209) 946-0600.

There is a $130,000 reward available, the sheriff's office said. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue