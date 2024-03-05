Suspect shot by sheriff's deputies in south Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — A suspect is in custody after being shot by sheriff's deputies in the south Sacramento area, authorities said Tuesday night.
It happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Fruitridge and Odea roads.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said no deputies were injured. The suspect's condition is not known, though, investigators said the individual was alive.
It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.
CBS13 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
