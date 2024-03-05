Watch CBS News
Suspect shot by sheriff's deputies in south Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A suspect is in custody after being shot by sheriff's deputies in the south Sacramento area, authorities said Tuesday night.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Fruitridge and Odea roads.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said no deputies were injured. The suspect's condition is not known, though, investigators said the individual was alive.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.

CBS13 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 8:59 PM PST

