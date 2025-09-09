Suspect in Manteca shootings arrested after firing at police during chase

A 26-year-old man suspected in a string of shootings was arrested Tuesday after firing gunshots at Manteca officers during a high-speed chase and crashing his car, police said.

The Manteca Police Department said the suspect is believed to be connected to four separate shootings that occurred at the same residence — two on Monday and two on Tuesday. All four incidents caused property damage but no injuries.

Shortly before 7 .m. on Tuesday, officers located the suspect and his vehicle in the Jack in the Box parking lot at Main Street and Louise Avenue. During an attempted traffic stop, police said the driver backed his vehicle toward a patrol car. When an officer tried to block him in, the suspect fled, initiating a pursuit.

As the chase continued north on Union Road between Lovelace Road and French Camp Road, the suspect fired multiple rounds at pursuing officers, police said. No injuries were reported.

The pursuit continued west on French Camp Road until the suspect collided with an uninvolved vehicle, causing the suspect's car to veer off the road and roll multiple times before coming to a stop in a field.

Police say the suspect refused to exit the vehicle, leading to a roughly 20-minute standoff. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. A firearm was recovered from inside the car.

The suspect, a resident of the Bay Area city of Antioch, complained of pain and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. His name has not yet been released.

He is expected to be booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple charges related to the initial four shootings, the pursuit, and firing at officers, Manteca police said.