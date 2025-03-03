Homicide suspect identified after woman found dead in north Sacramento apartment

SACRAMENTO — A homicide suspect, who remains at large, has been identified after a woman was found dead in a north Sacramento apartment last week, authorities said Monday.

On the afternoon of February 25, officers responded to a call regarding a possible body inside an apartment at the Mosaic Garden at Taylor Terrace Apartments along Taylor Street, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Officers located the body of 20-year-old Lashae Harmon, who suffered at least one gunshot wound, just before 3:30 p.m.

Monday afternoon, Sacramento police said they were seeking the public's help in locating 29-year-old Cotrino McLin, Harmon's accused killer, and released a photo of him.

Cotrino McLin Sacramento Crime Stoppers

McLin is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds, police said.

It was not yet clear if Harmon and McLin knew each other. No details were available on a motive.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation should contact the Sacramento Police Department.