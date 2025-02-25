Woman found dead in north Sacramento apartment, homicide investigation underway

SACRAMENTO — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a north Sacramento apartment, authorities said Tuesday.

The Sacramento Police Department said the discovery was made just before 3:30 p.m. at the Mosaic Garden at Taylor Terrace Apartments along Taylor Street.

The woman had suffered at least one gunshot wound, police said. Her name has not been released.

No details were available on a suspect or motive, but the police department said homicide detectives had taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation should contact the Sacramento Police Department.