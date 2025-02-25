Watch CBS News
Sacramento

Woman found dead in north Sacramento apartment, homicide investigation underway

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Sacramento apartment
Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Sacramento apartment 00:29

SACRAMENTO — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a north Sacramento apartment, authorities said Tuesday.

The Sacramento Police Department said the discovery was made just before 3:30 p.m. at the Mosaic Garden at Taylor Terrace Apartments along Taylor Street. 

The woman had suffered at least one gunshot wound, police said. Her name has not been released.

No details were available on a suspect or motive, but the police department said homicide detectives had taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation should contact the Sacramento Police Department.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.