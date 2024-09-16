Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested after months-long investigation of Lodi triple homicide

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

LODI — An arrest has been made in connection to a triple homicide in Lodi that happened in June, authorities said Monday.

During the evening of June 8, 2024, concerned family members requested a welfare check after they were unable to reach three relatives for more than a week, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies arrived at the home on East Mettler Road and found the three individuals dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators quickly located evidence that pointed to a suspect, and the decision was made not to release any information to the public that could jeopardize the search for that suspect, the sheriff's office said.

On September 14, investigators located and arrested Steven Guerrero, Jr., 25. Guerrero faces three charges of murder and burglary charges, the sheriff's office said.

Guerrero is set to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

