Suspect arrested in connection to kidnapping, murder of Tracy man

One of the three Vallejo men considered suspects in the kidnapping and murder of Avtar Singh has been arrested, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday.

Alberto Alonso Alencastro, 25, was arrested in Mexico in coordination with Mexican authorities and has since been extradited back to San Joaquin County, officials said.

Alencastro was one of three men named by officials as suspects in Singh's death.

Singh was kidnapped in February from the Tracy Gurdwara in the middle of the day. Surveillance video showed Singh being forced into a white SUV by three men, officials said. Days later, his body was found in a remote area near Lake Berryessa.

Singh was married and had triplets who were under the age of one when he was killed, a spokesperson for the Tracy Gurdwara said.

Avtar Singh San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Officials have said that it is believed that Singh was mistakenly targeted by the suspects, and the kidnapping stemmed from a stolen trailer.

The other two suspects named by officials, Alfonso Cresencio Segura Arellano, 20, and Barnabe Antonio Segura Arellano, 22, have not been taken into custody.