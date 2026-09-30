3 Vallejo men wanted in kidnapping, murder of Tracy father in case of mistaken identity

Three men are wanted in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a Tracy father who investigators say was not the intended target of the crime.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's detectives say Avtar Singh, 57, was kidnapped in broad daylight from a Tracy gurdwara, which is a place of worship, in February. His young triplets were inside the vehicle at the time.

Three days later, Singh's body was found near Lake Berryessa in Napa County.

Avtar Singh and the location of the lake where his body was found

San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow described Singh as a father and a member of his community who was taken from a place of worship in broad daylight.

"This innocent man, who was not even the intended target of this, paid for it with his life," Withrow said.

Investigators say the kidnapping was a case of mistaken identity and stemmed from the theft of a trailer.

Authorities say the intended target was in Canada at the time of Singh's kidnapping.

Detectives used Flock cameras to track the vehicle believed to have been involved in the kidnapping to Vallejo. Investigators later seized a white SUV they believe was used in the crime.

Three Vallejo-area men have now been indicted in connection with Singh's kidnapping and murder:

Alberto Alencastro, 25

Alfonso Segura Arellano, 20

Barnabe Segura Arellano, 22

All three suspects remain at large and are considered armed and dangerous, investigators say. Investigators say the men have ties to Mexico, but their last confirmed location was Vallejo.

"[Singh] was a man who did not leave his family willingly, and he put up a fight and he took pieces of them with him," Withrow said.

The sheriff's office is now asking the public to help locate the three suspects. Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about their whereabouts to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

"As you look at these pictures, this could be any one of us, any one of us in our community, whether you're a father, mother, brother, sister," Withrow said.

The Sikh community is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the three suspects.