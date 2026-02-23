Body of Tracy man believed kidnapped found at Lake Berryessa, sheriff says

Authorities say the body of a man who was apparently abducted in Tracy last week was found at Lake Berryessa.

Avtar Singh was reported missing on Feb. 17, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says.

Surveillance video reviewed by detectives showed Singh being put into a white SUV, apparently against his will, by three unidentified people earlier that day.

Then, on Feb. 20, the Napa County Sheriff's Office alerted that a body had been found near Lake Berryessa matching the description of Singh.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office has since confirmed that the body was indeed that of Singh's.

No cause of death has been released by authorities at this time, but detectives noted that the incident appeared to be isolated and there was no threat to the public.

Detectives have not made any arrests in connection with Singh's death.