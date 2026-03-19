Suspect in 2022 Rancho Cordova house party shooting convicted of murder

A Sacramento County jury has convicted a man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened at a Rancho Cordova house party in 2022.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said on Thursday that Amyis Coogler was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Corey Shearer, 20. Jurors also found true an enhancement that Coogler used a gun in the killing.

Dozens of people gathered for a party at a home on Ramsgate Way on August 5, 2022.

Corey Shearer Obtained by CBS News Sacramento

Sacramento County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of gunfire and found Shearer on the front lawn with multiple gunshot wounds. Shearer was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Surveillance video later showed Coogler hiding in a nearby backyard shortly after the shooting. Authorities also linked him to the shooting through DNA evidence, including on the gun determined to have been used in the killing.

The case initially stalled as detectives worked to identify a suspect. In early 2023, investigators released surveillance images of a person of interest, prompting tips from the public.

Coogler was later arrested in 2023 on unrelated robbery charges. Detectives said DNA collected during that arrest helped connect him to Shearer's killing, leading to formal homicide charges, which were announced in February 2024.

That February, CBS News Sacramento spoke with Shearer's parents and his girlfriend after law enforcement officials made the announcement. Shearer, who was from Ione, was remembered by them as someone who "loved everybody."

At the time of the shooting, Coogler was 17 years old. Prosecutors ultimately pursued the case in adult court.

Coogler now faces up to 40 years to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for April 10.