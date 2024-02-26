Suspect arrested in 2022 Rancho Cordova killing of Corey Shearer

RANCHO CORDOVA – An arrest has been made in a 2022 homicide in Rancho Cordova.

The Aug. 5, 2022 incident happened at along the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way. That night, a shooting happened outside of a house party – leaving 20-year-old Corey Shearer dead.

Detectives have been working to identify the suspects, but the case went cold.

In early 2023, detectives released video of a person of interest.

Then, on Monday, the sheriff's office announced they had arrested Amyis Coogler in connection to the shooting.

ARREST MADE IN 2022 RANCHO CORDOVA HOMICIDE On August 5, 2022, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies and Officers from... Posted by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, February 26, 2024

Coogler, who is now 19, was already arrested about midway through 2023 on robbery charges unrelated to the shooting. DNA, witness accounts, and other evidence have allegedly linked Coogler to the shooting, detectives say.

The sheriff's office said on Monday that Coogler has now been formally charged in the homicide of Shearer.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting.