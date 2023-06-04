Suspect, 17, arrested in shooting that left Grant High student dead hours before graduation

SACRAMENTO – Detectives say they have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting that left a teenager dead hours before he was set to graduate from high school.

On Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced that a 17-year-old boy had been arrested for the May 31 shooting in North Highlands.

Billy Scott Jr. was in a car with two other people that night when someone shot into their car.

The victims were able to drive away and were able to flag down an officer. Scott was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Scott, 18, was set to graduate the next day from Grant Union High School.

His father instead donned a cap and gown and walked in Scott's place.

No other details about the suspect arrested have been released by the sheriff's office. No motive for the shooting has also been detailed.