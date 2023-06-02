"Celebrating would've been the best thing": Remembering Grant High student killed before graduation

SACRAMENTO -- The night before the Grant Union High School graduation, two long-time friends and teammates on the CIF Championship Pacers football team texted about the milestone and what it took to get there.

Consider, the class of 2023 had their high school experience interrupted by the pandemic through virtual learning which meant for athletes, cancelations of their regular season. Seniors have persevered to find balance and a high school experience that would set them up to achieve their goals after graduation.

The same was true for Joshua Hamilton and Billy Scott Jr., two members of the state championship-winning team that, the year before, went 0-9. The pair had been friends before they arrived at Grant Union High School in Sacramento and became closer after the obstacles of their high school years, on and off the field.

"Just striving to see greatness even in this community, it's just hard, getting that diploma and celebrating would've been the best thing," said Hamilton, a senior who graduated from Grant Union on Thursday night.

It was the night before Hamilton and Scott were talking about their plans after graduation. Hamilton plans to major in business and play football at the next level, and thought he'd share this next chapter with Scott -- that is, until midnight on graduation morning.

"I woke up to check my phone and they're saying he passed," said Hamilton.

Scott was shot in the leg Wednesday night in North Highlands while inside a vehicle with two others, when Sacramento County Sheriff's investigators say a car shot at them. The vehicle, with Scott inside, drove to Marysville Boulevard and Grand Avenue, where they flagged down a Twin Rivers School Resource Officer for help.

Scott was transported to the hospital where he died, hours before he was set to graduate.

"My brother was nice kind, smart, intelligent. He couldn't wait to graduate so that he could go to trade school. He loved to have fun and enjoy life," said Kathleen Davis, Scott's sister.

Billy Scott Jr.‘s family shared his Grant Union HS Graduation portrait with @CBSSacramento, not even a day after he was shot and killed.



His family will attend graduation tonight in his honor and have asked all of his friends to do the same, even in their grief. pic.twitter.com/8E1QKF2BXe — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) June 1, 2023

Scott's family urged his friends not to skip graduation, even in their sadness, but to attend as he would've to honor him. Hamilton told CBS13 he didn't want to walk, but knew it's what the pair worked towards.

"Seeing how far they came and to come to that final day and not see that person, not walk across the stage It really hurts," said Hamilton.

Scott's sister told CBS13 his father would walk in his son's cap and gown to receive his diploma. When the graduation began, there was a moment of silence in Scott's honor and cheers when his name was read.