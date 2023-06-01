18-year-old high school graduate shot dead in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY --Authorities are looking for the gunman who shot a man to death in Sacramento County.

The Sheriff's Office says the victim was sitting in a car with two other people in North Highlands on Wednesday night at approximately 10:30 p.m. when someone shot into their car and struck one of the occupants inside.

They then drove to the intersection of Marysville Boulevard and Grand Avenue and flagged down police.

The 18-year-old victim, a senior at Grant Union High School who was supposed to graduate on Thursday, was sent to the hospital and then pronounced dead from the gunshot wound.

Investigators are now trying to find out where in North Highlands the shooting took place.

A spokesperson from Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Amar Gandhi, said, "That's kind of the big mystery right now that they're still trying to determine. We know that they were potentially in front of a residence. We're still trying to determine where that is. Still trying to get information from the witnesses that were inside the vehicle and around and determine where the actual scene was."

Authorities have not released any information on a suspect.