Survivors of woman killed by falling tree limb at Davis park awarded $24 million

$24 million awarded to survivors of woman killed by falling tree limb at Davis park

DAVIS – The survivors of a woman killed when a tree limb fell on her at a Davis park have been awarded $24.2 million, the City of Davis announced on Friday.

Jennifer Comey, 44, was killed when a tree limb fell on her when she was at Slide Hill Park with her child in February 2021.

At the time, experts estimated the branch fell 40 to 50 feet from the air and weighed around 100 pounds. Davis police added the tree was last inspected in November 2019.

The City of Davis said it accepted responsibility for the tree's failure.

Then a jury awarded Comey's survivors $24.2 million.

The city said that money will be paid through its municipal risk pool, which combines resources from multiple local governments and uses those resources to cover the costs of a legal claim or lawsuit against an agency.

Ever since Comey's death, the city says it has implemented improvements to its Urban Forestry Division and tree activities.

Part of those improvements include additional funding for more contractor work on trees, implementing a pilot program to assess and prune trees and adopting a management plan to guide the care and planting of trees in Davis for the next 40 years.