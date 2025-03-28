Suisun City police investigating officer-involved shooting; no officers hurt

Officer-involved shooting in Suisun City, suspect taken to hospital

SUISUN CITY – A suspect was hurt in an officer-involved shooting in Suisun City early Friday morning, authorities say.

The Suisun City Police Department says officers had responded to the area of Bluejay and Bella Vista drives for an unspecified incident and made contact with a suspect.

At some point during the contact, police say the situation escalated to an officer opening fire.

Scene of the investigation early Friday morning.

Police say the suspect was transported from the scene. No officers were hurt, the department says.

No other details about the incident have been released at this point in the investigation.

The Solano County District Attorney's Office Major Crimes Task Force will be investigating the incident.