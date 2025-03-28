Watch CBS News
Local News

Suisun City police investigating officer-involved shooting; no officers hurt

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Officer-involved shooting in Suisun City, suspect taken to hospital
Officer-involved shooting in Suisun City, suspect taken to hospital 01:51

SUISUN CITY – A suspect was hurt in an officer-involved shooting in Suisun City early Friday morning, authorities say.

The Suisun City Police Department says officers had responded to the area of Bluejay and Bella Vista drives for an unspecified incident and made contact with a suspect.

At some point during the contact, police say the situation escalated to an officer opening fire.

dg-rover-fri-6am-mar28.jpg
Scene of the investigation early Friday morning.

Police say the suspect was transported from the scene. No officers were hurt, the department says.

No other details about the incident have been released at this point in the investigation.

The Solano County District Attorney's Office Major Crimes Task Force will be investigating the incident. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.