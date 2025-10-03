Watch CBS News
Suisun City marina oil spill under control, officials say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cleanup efforts are underway after an oil spill at the Suisun City marina this week, officials say.

The City of Suisun City says marina staff discovered the oil spill late Thursday morning. Red-dye diesel was spilling out from a line along the docks near the fuel station at the marina, staff found, prompting the fuel tanks to be shut off.

Exactly what caused the line to leak fuel is unclear. Solano County's Office of Emergency Services, the Coast Guard, and California Fish and Wildlife have been notified about the spill.

Containment and absorbent booms were deployed to contain the spill, officials say. City officials say an oil specialist with the state deemed the situation under control.

Officials have not stated how long cleanup efforts will take. 

