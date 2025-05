SUISUN CITY – A death investigation is underway at a Suisun City home on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The Suisun City Police Department said more than one person is dead as they conduct an investigation at a home on the 500 block of Lassen Avenue.

No other information was available as police said the investigation was in the beginning stages.

Police did say they don't believe there is a threat to the community at this time.