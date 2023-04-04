Search underway for missing man after boat capsizes near Dutton Island

SOLANO COUNTY – A search is underway in Suisun Bay for a boater who has been missing since late Monday night.

The US Coast Guard says, Tuesday morning, a good Samaritan reported that a man had swam up to his dock on Dutton Island and told him that the 15-foot boat he was on capsized late Monday night.

The man said that both he and his brother were out finishing on the boat. His brother was still missing, he said.

An Urgent Information Broadcast Notice was sent out to other boaters in the area and the Coast Guard deployed search efforts.

Several boat and air units from various local agencies are now helping in the search.

Anyone who sees the missing boater – who is described as having short blonde hair and wearing brown coveralls – is urged to call authorities.