Natomas High School student shot near campus in Sacramento, police say

Sacramento police said they are investigating after a Natomas High School student was shot near campus on Friday.

A Natomas High parent called in to CBS News Sacramento late Friday afternoon to report that their child, who is a student at the school, had informed them that the campus was on lockdown due to a shooter.

CBS News Sacramento then reached out to the Sacramento Police Department, which confirmed that just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of the school after learning that a student had been shot.

The condition of the student was not immediately known.

City Councilmember Karina Talamantes, who represents the area, said the shooting happened after school got out for the day.

"Our hearts are with the victim and with the students, staff and families impacted," Talamantes said.

Talamantes confirmed the school was on lockdown while law enforcement officials continued processing the scene. Community members were urged to avoid the area for the time being.

Natomas High School is located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Truxel and San Juan roads. Officers were also seen in the parking lot of the Natomas Village Apartments, directly across the street from the school.

City Councilmember Lisa Kaplan also released a statement, confirming that investigators were pursuing a shooter. Law enforcement officials have not yet released any information on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details as soon as they become available.