Streaking Yankees rally past Giants in ninth inning

SAN FRANCISCO -- Juan Soto homered twice, including a go-ahead drive in a four-run ninth inning against All-Star closer Camilo Doval, and the New York Yankees rallied past the San Francisco Giants 7-5 on Sunday.

Giants starter Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, exited in the fifth with a groin injury and will undergo an MRI.

Anthony Volpe hit an RBI triple and Giancarlo Stanton drove in a run with a ground-rule double against Doval in the ninth.

Aaron Judge had two singles while extending his on-base streak to 29 games as the AL East leaders won their fifth straight and completed a 7-2 trip to three cities in California with a three-game sweep at Oracle Park.

Soto homered off Snell in the first inning, then reached on a bunt single and scored in the fifth.

New York trailed 5-3 in the ninth before Gleyber Torres got the rally started with a leadoff single. Yankees catcher Jose Trevino grounded into a fielder's choice, beating out a potential double play, and Volpe sent a line drive into triples alley in right-center to drive in Trevino. Soto followed with his 17th home run to give New York a 6-5 lead, which had a large chunk of the crowd wearing Yankees gear roaring.

Yankees' Juan Soto reacts after hitting a two-run homer against the Giants during the ninth inning June 2, 2024, in San Francisco. Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP

Soto flipped his bat high in the air, pounded his chest and shouted in excitement toward the Yankees' dugout. New York has homered in a season-high 12 consecutive games.

Judge walked, stole second and contined to third on a throwing error by catcher Curt Casaili before scoring on Stanton's double to deep right-center.

Michael Tonkin (2-3) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win. Clay Holmes worked a perfect ninth for his 17th save.

Soto, the second batter of the game, got the Yankees going when he crushed a 2-2 fastball from Snell into the stands in right-center. The three-time All-Star later laid down a perfect bunt and scored on Alex Verdugo's two-run double in the fifth.

Heliot Ramos homered and drove in three runs for the Giants. Casey Schmitt also connected, and Jorge Soler had three hits. San Francisco has lost four straight.

Snell, the 2023 NL Cy Young Award winner with San Diego, had seven strikeouts and allowed five hits and three runs in his first start against the Yankees since 2020. Snell has not made it through five innings in an of his six starts with the Giants and has a 9.51 ERA.

Ramos hit his third homer of the season off Yankees starter Nestor Cortes in the third, then put the Giants ahead with a two-run single off reliever Dennis Santana in the sixth.

Cortes had seven strikeouts and no walks in 4 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits and three walks. The left-hander has a 6.16 ERA on the road and 1.12 at home.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone told reporters. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since spring training.

Giants: OF Michael Conforto (right hamstring) and OF Austin Slater (concussion) are continuing their rehab assignments with Triple-A Sacramento. … INF Nick Ahmed had a slight setback to his wrist injury during the first game of his rehab assignment and is getting treatment. … INF Thairo Estrada (thumb) did not play.

UP NEXT

Giants: Had not announced a starter for Monday's series opener in Arizona.