Storm takes down more trees across Sacramento area; sewage pumping station hit

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Fallen trees were again a problem in the Sacramento area after a wet and windy storm blew through Northern California Thursday into Friday.

Off of Landis Avenue in Carmichael, a large tree fell onto a pumping station – prompting worry from neighbors.

"It's a mess," resident Karl Bly said.

Crews out at the scene of a downed tree in North Sacramento.

No injuries were reported and no private residences appear to have been damaged.

According to the Sacramento Area Sewer District, their crews were on the scene within the hour they were alerted of a power loss at the station. A bypass sewer system is now being set up.

Crews are still working to remove the tree and assess the damage.

In North Sacramento, however, a large tree that fell around 2 a.m. caused much more visible damage.

The tree just missed hitting a home near Douglas Street and Los Robles Boulevard, but it did fall onto a trailer that had people inside.

Again, everyone escaped without injury.

5:50 AM | The overnight moderate to heavy precipitation in the Valley has pushed east into the foothills/mountains. Periods of precipitation will continue today, with best potential along/south of Interstate 80. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/oZinDQT4ZD — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 10, 2023

While the valley appears to be mostly in the clear for the rest of Friday morning, the foothills and mountain regions will continue to see moderate to heavy precipitation.