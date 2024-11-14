Palisades Tahoe hints at a promising ski season: "Stoked for opening day"

Palisades Tahoe said a promising ski season is on the way

PLACER COUNTY -- Ski resorts are gearing up for opening day and recent storms could kick off the season closer than expected.

Recent video released by Palisades Tahoe shows a blanket of snow covering Olympic Village. Snow could be seen falling Thursday afternoon with an expected six more inches on Friday.

The resort is expected to open November 27, but thanks to these early storms, officials say that could be moved up. The resort is also taking advantage of its snow cannons to speed up the process.

Another positive to the recent storm system is the type of snow they are producing. It is wet and heavy, which is ideal for a solid base layer. Patrick Lacey, spokesman for Palisades Tahoe, said this year is off to a great start.

"Things look a lot different this year compared to last year. Last year, it was all man-made snow. We did have the temps but we just didn't have that natural snowfall," Lacey said. "But Mother Nature is providing it for us right now, as you can see it right behind me. We couldn't be more stoked for opening day."

Palisades also expanded its fleet of snow cannons and snowcats this year. So, the resort is really working hard to put the snow where it needs to be ahead of opening day.