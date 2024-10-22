Watch CBS News
When will Tahoe ski resorts open? Here are the ones that have announced their targeted opening days.

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Ski resorts around Lake Tahoe are starting to reveal their targeted opening days for the 2024-25 winter season.

For the moment, however, the earliest targeted opening date among Tahoe resorts is mid-November.

One resort, Homewood, also announced earlier in October that they would be keeping their slopes closed this winter season.

Winter weather forecast

A weak La Niña is forecasted this winter by the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center. While La Niñas are usually accompanied by drier-than-average winters, some La Niña years in recent memory have been the opposite of that

Temperatures are only just beginning to feel like fall in Northern California, but ski resorts are already urging people to start booking their trips. Indeed, most resorts offer discounts for booking early.

Tahoe resorts with opening days

The following Tahoe-area resorts have announced their targeted opening days:

Heavenly: Nov. 22
Kirkwood: Dec. 6
Mammoth: Nov. 15
Palisades Tahoe: Nov. 27
Sugar Bowl: Nov. 22
Sierra-at-Tahoe: Nov. 29

Diamond Peak has not announced a specific date, but their website states they're aiming for an early December opening.

Resorts with no opening day listed

Boreal, Donner Ski Ranch, Northstar, and Soda Springs have all yet to announce a targeted opening day. 

