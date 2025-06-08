Window displaying transgender pride flag in Stockton smashed with brick

Stockton Police said they are investigating two hate incidents that happened during the first week of Pride Month.

The first incident happened on El Dorado Street on June 4. Police said someone threw a brick through a building window that was displaying a transgender pride flag.

They were gone before police arrived, and officers took a report of the incident.

The second incident happened on June 5 in the Yosemite Street Village area. Someone removed a pride flag that was displayed on a home.

Police responded to the scene, but the person had already left the area. Both are being investigated as hate incidents, police said.

"We strongly condemn all acts of hate, including those targeting the LGBTQ+ community. These crimes are unacceptable and will be investigated with the utmost seriousness. We are committed to protecting every member of our community, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. Hate has no place in our city. We will continue to strive for a more inclusive and secure future for all," Stockton Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.