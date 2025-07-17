Stockton shooting leaves man dead, another hospitalized
A homicide investigation is underway after one man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Stockton Thursday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the 800 block of W Eight Mile Road for reports of a shooting. This is where officers said they located two men who were shot.
One man died at the scene and the other is in the hospital in critical condition, police said. Neither has been identified at this time.
There was no suspect information available.