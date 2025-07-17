Watch CBS News
Local News

Stockton shooting leaves man dead, another hospitalized

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A homicide investigation is underway after one man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Stockton Thursday morning, police said. 

Officers responded to the 800 block of W Eight Mile Road for reports of a shooting. This is where officers said they located two men who were shot. 

One man died at the scene and the other is in the hospital in critical condition, police said. Neither has been identified at this time. 

There was no suspect information available. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.