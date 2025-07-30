Longtime Stockton teacher writes "40 Years, 40 Stories" book to help other educators

Stockton native and teacher Don Bott has a lot of yearbooks and stories to share. So, after a 40-year career in the classroom, the Stagg High School teacher wanted to take his teaching one step further.

"I started to think, you know, I've always liked writing and I've kind of done some minor publishing here and there, so I said, 'I'd like to package this. I'd like to create a book at the end of this,'" Bott said.

The book is called "40 Years, 40 Stories."

Stagg High School teacher wrote the book "40 Years, 40 Stories" to help other educators.

It's not just about his journey as an educator over the past 40 years. With his 40 stories, he hopes this will help educators for years to come.

"The subtitle of the book is, 'Lessons for educators in their first or final year or any time in between,'" Bott explained. "I do have a target audience and there is a desire I have for schools and districts and new teachers to purchase this so that it could help them."

Some stories in his book are simple, like how to decorate a classroom. Others are more serious, like how to deal with the loss of a student.

But all of the stories have been written and published to help his fellow teachers, even in the unknown.

"One of the stories is the journals I had from my first two years," Bott shared. "I was going through stuff. It was hard, and I had almost buried that. I'd almost forgotten how hard it was as a teacher, but you need to see from someone who's made it, who's reached a level of veteran status, like you're going to go through this and you're going to survive."

Even after all these years, Bott's passion for teaching and his students has never wavered.

"What I do as an educator is who I am, you know, I couldn't imagine doing anything else," Bott continued. "I go there and it doesn't feel like I'm going to work. It feels like a second home."

Check out Don Bott's book "40 Years, 40 Stories" here.