Stockton officers injured after suspect crashes into patrol vehicles

Stockton Police said that a suspect rammed two patrol cars after they responded to a report of a family disturbance on Saturday night.

Around 9:12 p.m., police were sent to the 8500 block of Kelley Drive for a family disturbance.

Police said that officers were investigating when the suspect left the scene. However, he soon returned and crashed into two patrol vehicles.

The vehicles were occupied, and two officers were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

A suspect was arrested, and he was identified as 36-year-old Hugo Carillo, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, child abuse and attempted homicide of an officer.