Stockton police arrest 2 suspects in killing of street vendor

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Investigators have arrested two people in connection to the May 2025 Stockton shooting that left a street vendor dead.

Stockton police said, back on May 16, officers responded just before 9 p.m. to S. California Street to investigate a reported shooting. There, officers found that street vendor Ignacio Garcia had been shot.

Garcia later died from his injuries, police said. He was 60 years old.

Homicide detectives have since identified two suspects – 22-year-old Angelo Smith and 19-year-old James Cortez – as suspects in the case.

Both Smith and Cortez have now been arrested on homicide and robbery charges, police announced Friday.

Police noted that they are still investigating the case. 

