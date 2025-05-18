Stockton street vendor killed in shooting that left neighborhood stunned

STOCKTON – Stockton police are on the hunt for two masked men who shot and killed a Stockton street vendor.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner is identifying him as Ignacio Garcia. His family says he was a humble man.

The father and husband was killed while working as a Stockton street vendor on California Street Friday night.

Victoria Herrera said the brazen and deadly attack has left the neighborhood stunned.

"He was a gentleman that sells little snacks, little Mexican snacks on a little cart," Herrera said.

Her weekend yard sale is set up on the same block where Garcia was killed.

"And I feel bad for the family that's going through that 'cause I mean, honestly, they were just trying to make ends meet, I think," Herrera said.

On an online fundraising page, the family described Garcia as a "kind, humble and loving man who worked tirelessly to care for his wife and children."

Detectives are now looking for two suspects wearing masks who approached Garcia and started an altercation before one suspect shot him in the hip. The suspects then robbed Garcia.

"They asked, well, 'What are you selling?' And you know, he's confident trying to make a sale, and they pull out a gun and shot him," Herrera said.

Stockton police say the suspects took off in a four-door sedan. They are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing neighbors for leads.