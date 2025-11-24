Stockton Speedway owner, wife in critical condition after head-on crash

The owner of Stockton 99 Speedway and his wife are in critical condition after a head-on crash that happened Sunday evening, officials said.

Shock and concern. That's what many were feeling Monday after hearing the news about one of the most well-known families in the Stockton community: the Nocetis.

The California Highway Patrol said Tony Noceti and his wife, Rowena, were driving along Highway 88 on the outskirts of town, making their way through the dense fog, when a car attempting to pass another collided with them head-on.

All were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This has been devastating news for many in the community.

"I have known the family for decade-plus. The work that they have done at the 99 Speedway," Mayor Christina Fugazi continued. "They are the ones who brought back the Asparagus Festival. They brought the Garlic Festival here. They are just amazing community partners."

"I can say, with a lot of with all the knowledge of what he's done, the fairgrounds would not have survived its most turbulent times without him," San Joaquin County Fairgrounds CEO Daniel Castillo said of Tony Noceti. "The community owes not just him, but the family a really big gratitude."

Danica and Amber Noceti posted the update on Facebook Monday morning, explaining what had happened to their father and stepmother.

Since then, the community support has been pouring in.

"We're behind the Noceti family now," Castillo continued. "We, of course, wish them well, and if there's anything that we can do, we're going to be here for them."

The family has asked for privacy and prayers.

"I know Stockton has a huge faith-based community, and all I ask is that everybody put that power of prayer into helping him come out of this as best as he can," Mayor Fugazi shared.

Mayor Fugazi said Rowena Noceti was alert at last check and that Tony Noceti will undergo another surgery on Tuesday.

Amber and Danica Noceti said they will be keeping the community updated on their conditions on Facebook.