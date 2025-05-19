5 people hurt in Stockton after being struck by vehicle

STOCKTON – Authorities say DUI was possibly a factor in a Stockton crash that saw five pedestrians get hit by a vehicle over the weekend.

According to the Stockton Police Department, just before 4 p.m., officers responded near W. Sonora and S. Lincoln streets to investigate reports of people struck by a vehicle.

First responders soon discovered that five men, ranging in age from 40 to 67, had been hit. All of the men were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Officers say they found the driver who struck the men unconscious inside his vehicle. Narcan was used on the driver, police say.

A DUI investigation is now underway, with police noting that it doesn't appear that the pedestrians were targeted maliciously.