1 arrested after probation officer, car burned in Stockton

By
Richard Ramos
San Joaquin County probation officer injured after car burned, 1 arrested
San Joaquin County probation officer injured after car burned, 1 arrested

One person is in custody after a probation officer was burned in central Stockton, a CBS13 crew confirmed at the scene Thursday.

Stockton police said the scene was in a parking lot under the Crosstown Freeway, in the area of South San Joaquin and East Lafayette streets.

A CBS Sacramento photojournalist observed a car with burn damage and the injured probation officer. A red gas can and a lighter were also spotted.

CBS Sacramento

A spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Probation Department said the officer was receiving treatment for burn injuries. The severity of the officer's injuries and what led to the incident were not yet clear.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

