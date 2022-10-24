Watch CBS News
Local News

Stockton Police Sergeant no longer employed after sexual battery claim made against him

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police Department no longer employs a former Sergeant after a woman filed a sexual battery claim against him in May 2022.

According to the claim document, a then Sgt. Nick Bloed coerced a woman into a series of sexual encounters after initially pulling her over last fall.

In July, the department told CBS13 that they launched an internal investigation of the incident, and Bloed was put on paid leave.

A statement from the department can be found below.

The Stockton Police Department takes pride in our service, is vigilant in our integrity, and respects the honorable profession that law enforcement is and the oath we swore to uphold.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 6:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.