Stockton Police Sergeant no longer employed after sexual battery claim made against him

STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police Department no longer employs a former Sergeant after a woman filed a sexual battery claim against him in May 2022.

According to the claim document, a then Sgt. Nick Bloed coerced a woman into a series of sexual encounters after initially pulling her over last fall.

In July, the department told CBS13 that they launched an internal investigation of the incident, and Bloed was put on paid leave.

A statement from the department can be found below.

The Stockton Police Department takes pride in our service, is vigilant in our integrity, and respects the honorable profession that law enforcement is and the oath we swore to uphold.