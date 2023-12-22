Stockton police searching for 2 suspects who set man's tent on fire while he was inside

STOCKTON — Authorities in Stockton are searching for two suspects who are accused of lighting a man's tent on fire while he was inside.

The Stockton Police Department said it happened at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Fremont and Aurora streets.

A 33-year-old man was inside the tent when police say a man and a woman poured gasoline on it and ignited it.

The victim was able to get out of the burning tent uninjured.

The two suspects, who left the scene, were only described as a Black woman and a White man.