Stockton Police investigating Saturday evening shootings

By Jennifer Bonnett, Madisen Keavy

STOCKTON — Stockton Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday evening. There are no suspects at this time.

In the first, a 22-year-old woman was walking on the 600 block of East Hammer Lane around 7:30 p.m. when she was shot, according to a police report.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Around the same time, a 37-year-old man was driving on the 500 block of West Acacia Street when he was shot. He transported himself to an area hospital for a non life-threatening gun shot wound, police said.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 9:47 AM

