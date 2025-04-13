Stockton police arrest suspect in hit-and-run after brief chase

Stockton Police said they arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run after a brief car chase on Saturday night.

Just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a driver near Lorraine Avenue and Almondwood Lane in connection to a hit-and-run.

Police said the driver did not stop and a brief chase ensued. Stockton Police said officers tried to disable the vehicle, but the driver continued the chase.

The driver eventually got out of the car and tried to run away, but officers were able to detain him. Police said the driver was suspected of being under the influence and that a gun was found in the vehicle.

The suspect was identified by police as 25-year-old Ricardo Barragan. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run, evading and weapons charges.