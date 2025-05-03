Watch CBS News
Crime

Stockton Police arrest 3 juveniles who led them on chase in stolen vehicle

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Stockton Police said they arrested three juveniles on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., officers tried to pull a vehicle over for traffic violations, police said. The driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

Stockton Police did not say how but that the vehicle became disabled and prompted two people inside the vehicle to run from the vehicle.

Officers arrested a person who stayed in the vehicle and soon arrested the two who ran from the car.

Police said they learned the vehicle was stolen but had not yet been reported.

The three people were identified as juvenile men, and police said they were arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and evading police. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.