Stockton Police arrest 3 juveniles who led them on chase in stolen vehicle

Stockton Police said they arrested three juveniles on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., officers tried to pull a vehicle over for traffic violations, police said. The driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

Stockton Police did not say how but that the vehicle became disabled and prompted two people inside the vehicle to run from the vehicle.

Officers arrested a person who stayed in the vehicle and soon arrested the two who ran from the car.

Police said they learned the vehicle was stolen but had not yet been reported.

The three people were identified as juvenile men, and police said they were arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and evading police.